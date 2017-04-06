PILC 30th birthday ball

The PILC 30th anniversary birthday bash, held at The Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort was a magnificent triumph in more ways than one. The event was designed and planned by Jayne Jouai backed up by PILC president Helle and her team.
The venue provided guests with an elaborately themed atmosphere, a gourmet five-course buffet dinner, raffle prizes which includes jewellery and hotel vouchers, sparkling and still wines and beer, and DJ entertainment. The smart, yet casual, green and silver theme was evident throughout the evening.
Five PILC presidents attended the event. These included current president Helle Rantsen and four former presidents: Marloes De Saegher-Weel, Rosanne Diamente, Anja Schoof- Hertroys and Gillian Thom.
Helle opened proceedings by giving a speech and welcomed members and their guests and thanked PILC sponsors for their generosity, the Centara management and team for their cooperative collaboration and the PILC committee for invaluable behind the scenes encouragement and support.