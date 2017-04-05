Repeat offender caught

While cracking down on prostitution along the Beach Road, police happened upon a Norwegian tourist whose wallet had been stolen and in short order apprehended the thief. The tourist, Per Arne Kystad, said he was sitting near the beach when a stranger asked for a drink. After sharing several drinks, Kystad noticed that his wall was missing. The man fled and was chased by police and identified as Boonchay Srikaewboriboon. Busted with Kystad’s wallet and money, Boonchay admitted his crime. The suspect previously served time for stealing, for stabbing an Iranian tourist, and for drug possession.