Royal Cliff bags prestigious Agoda Gold Circle Award

Royal Cliff Hotels Group starts the year by bagging the prestigious 2016 Gold Circle Award by Agoda.com, Asia’s leading hotel booking site. The property continues to set a high benchmark for exceptional hospitality as it continues to deliver superior services to its guests from around the world. This award is given to properties worldwide that embody the best qualities of the online booking experience and deliver world-class service.
Royal Cliff is part of only 1 percent in the world to receive this award for its active online engagement, excellent service quality and keen understanding of the industry’s business dynamics, making it a top-performing property based on customer feedback and reviews on the Agoda.com website.
Now in its seventh year, the Gold Circle Awards are presented to properties based on several criteria, which include aggregate customer reviews, competitive pricing and the utilization of Agoda.com’s custom-built Yield Control System.
“We are proud to receive this prestigious award from Agoda.com as it represents the excellent and high satisfaction rating that we have received from our guests,” Vitanart Vathanakul, executive director of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group said. “Our dedicated team considers customer feedback as a valued source of information as it allows us to constantly improve and enhance our operational excellence. This award fuels our drive to unfailingly deliver customer-focused services along with remarkable experiences that meet and surpass our guests’ expectations.”