Singapore Barbarians beat New Zealand Legend in Rugby Tens (Rugby)

Every year, the Bangkok International Rugby Tens attract fans from around the world for a weekend of fun and games in the heart of Bangkok. With more than 5,000 attendees, the 2017 event raised more funds and went above and beyond the organizers’ expectations. Proceeds go to the NakSuu children’s’ charity, founded by organizer Eddie Evans, a veteran rugby player. The charity provides Bangkok slum children with free rugby training and helps them develop life skills and values so they have a chance to make a positive change in their lives.
This year’s champions, the Singapore Barbarians, beat the New Zealand Legends in an exhilarating final game. After their victory, they spent the evening celebrating together with the other teams and the event sponsors including Hooters, Four Points By Sheraton Bangkok, RockTape, RugbyPass, Singapore Rugby, Bumrungrad Hospital, Bangkok Patana School, APAC Assistance, Health Box, Allied Pickfords, X-treme Sports Gear, Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn, Nestle Pure Life, S5 Agency, Flow House, Spectrum Optix, Nexoptic and Midas PR Group, their PR partner.