TAT holds the 13th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in cooperation with Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, Fine Arts Department, Kru Muaythai Association, Thai Martial Art Institute Association, World Muay Thai Federation, and Professional Boxing Association of Thailand, holds the 13th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony to present the uniqueness of “Thai style” to promote and enhance the knowledge and understanding to the foreigner who are interested in Thai boxing to realize the importance of Thai boxing and Wai Kru Muay with the aim to make the foreign Thai boxers realize the importance of Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony agreeing with the concept, “Once in a life time of Muay Thai learners, they must come to the WaiKruMuay Thai Ceremony in Thailand” and travel to Wai Kru Muay Thai in Thailand every year.
Yutthasak Supphasorn, governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand, says, “TAT stipulates the marketing promotion plan of 2017 by adjusting the marketing position to become the “Quality Leisure Destination” focusing on the market with high spending potential to create the added value to the products with the value of uniqueness of Thai style which is distinctive and competitive internationally. Therefore, we arranged the project of 13th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony to present the uniqueness of Thai style. In the previous years, we received pleasant response from Thai boxers around the world and the audience was also pleased with the ceremony. In this year, for Rum Wai Kru, we are honored by the famous boxers such as Buakhao Banchamek, Samart Phayakarun, Anuwat Kaewsamrit, and Saengmanee Oumkatong Chiang Mai Gym, to lead Thai boxers from around the world to attend the Rum Wai Kru Ceremony. Moreover, there are also a lot of activities, for example; professional Thai boxing competition of “Wonderful World Heritage Muay Thai Competition” to view the competition of professional Thai boxing between Thai boxers and foreign boxers ; the fairs of famous Thai boxing camps , and sales of products related to Thai boxing including the Thai boxing learning courses from various Thai boxing camps; the exhibition of ancient weapons; demonstration of knife and sword making from Ban Aranyik which is the original method; mystic symbol tattoo making, and mystic symbol tattoo painting on the boxing vests; and Thai martial art performance. The ceremony was held last March 17 at Wat Mahathat and Wat Langkhakhao, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Historical Park, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province.