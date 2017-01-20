TAT to stage Thailand Tourism Festival 2017 and celebrate Chinese New Year

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is bringing back the Thailand Tourism Festival (TTF) to Bangkok’s Lumpini Park to highlight some of the fun and fascinating attractions that can be enjoyed by local and international tourists travelling in the Kingdom with free admission. The Festival, which coincides with Chinese New Year 2017, will be held during January 25 to 29, and is expected to attract over 650,000 visitors with 90 per cent of these visitors predicted to travel in Thailand in 2017. These trips could generate up to 400 million baht in revenue.
Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of TAT said, “Thailand has so much to offer visitors and domestic tourists, and we want this year’s Thailand Tourism Festival to showcase the unique local experiences and attractions to be found in all parts of the nation. By visiting Lumpini Park, visitors can enjoy a taste of the foods, festivals and culture found in all five regions before they choose where to travel. They can also enjoy live music, cultural shows, lucky draws, and a wonderful holiday atmosphere with the best of Thailand on show in the heart of Bangkok.”
At the TTF 2017, activities will be organised with ten zones that highlight Thainess from the five main regions of Thailand – the North, Northeast, East, South and Central regions. Each of the zones will have demonstrations of the local culture and cuisine. There will also be the chance to make merit by giving alms at 7 am to 88 monks on the first day. In addition, there will be a chance to win lucky draw prizes for any visitor who spends 10,000 baht or more with flight tickets worth over a million baht up for grabs.
Also at the TTF 2017, eco-friendly activities such as recycling, promoted via fun games, aimed at moving Thailand’s tourism industry towards being more sustainable and ensuring Thailand becomes a regional role model for green tourism.
“I feel sure that all visitors to this event will enjoy their time and feel inspired to travel to other areas around Thailand over the course of 2017. We can only offer a small taste of the Kingdom’s delights, but we hope that is enough to give everyone, Thais and locals alike, the Thai travel bug,” said Yuthasak.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive by the BTS Sala Daeng Station or the MRT underground Silom Station.
For more information call 1672.