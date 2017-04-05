Team Thailand wins the World Final of the BMW Golf Cup International

Competing against other teams from 40 countries, with 114 amateur golfers, Team Thailand has conquered the largest amateur golf tournament, the BMW Golf Cup International World Final 2016, their first-ever victory. The tournament was held at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, last month.
Stefan Teuchert, president BMW Group Thailand said, “This is a victory that shows the world what it means to be proud to be Thai and a major global milestone for Thai golfers. As part of Thai athletes’ winning tradition, Team Thailand proudly brought an image of H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej to the stage in order to pay tribute to the memory of His Majesty on this occasion of once in a lifetime experience. On behalf of BMW Group Thailand, I would like to congratulate Team Thailand for their impressive performances to win the world’s largest amateur tournament for the first time. Through disciplined training and their athletic brilliance, their dominance over BMW Golf Cup International World Final 2016 was well-deserved.”
Team Thailand took the win, scoring the total of 317 points (106-105-106) in National Team Category. For the individual competitions, two Thai golfers also took the trophies as follows:
1. Category Men 1 (handicap 8) – Kriangkrai Klomrit, winning 3rd place in Men 1 category (41-33-34), Total: 108
2. Category Men 1 (handicap 8) – Krisnan Viravan, 4th place (32-36-38), Total: 106
3. Category Ladies (handicap 11) – Panadda Ariyasajjakul, winning 2nd place in Ladies category (33-36-34), Total: 103
BMW Golf Cup International is the world’s largest amateur
golf tournament series, including
over 100,000 participants from
more than 50 countries, playing in more than 800 tournaments around the world.