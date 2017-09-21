THAI launches Bangkok to Vienna on November 16

Thai Airways International to herald direct flights between Bangkok and Vienna, Austria home of Beethoven, Mozart, Sigmund Freud, Sachertorte and Schönbrunn Palace.
Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI acting president and executive vice president, Commercial Department, and Verena Hable, media relations manager, Vienna Tourist Board, jointly held a press conference at Royal Orchid Sheraton to introduce THAI’s new route.
“The European market is substantial in size and potential and is growing on a continual basis. Data from the Tourism Authority of Thailand in 2016 shows that approximately six million tourists travelled from Europe to Thailand, an increase of 6.8 percent from 2015”, said Sangsingkeo.
Tourists from Eastern Europe, including those from Austria in Central Europe, ranked fifth amongst European tourist arrivals in Thailand or an increase of 10.5 percent from 2016.
Currently, THAI flies to 12 destinations in 10 countries in Europe: Copenhagen, Oslo, Brussels, Paris, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Stockholm, London, Rome, Milan, and Moscow, which equates to more than 80 flights per week.
During January to June 2017, approximately 3.4 million European tourists travelled to Thailand, an increase of seven percent, compared to same period last year, whereby Eastern Europeans including Austrians remained the fifth largest group and increased 17.3 percent.
Opening flights to Vienna, the capital of Austria and the aviation center for Central Europe, enables the THAI to serve passengers in neighbouring Eastern European countries within a 300 kilometer radius. These are countries Czech, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, and Slovenia, with a combined population of approximately 32 million people (Vienna catchment area). Information from Vienna Airport reports that 23.4 million passengers and 27 percent were transfer passengers.
Austria holds high potential in the region of Central and Eastern Europe. The Republic of Austria ranked eight out of 10 countries in the European Union in real GDP per capita in 2015 and 2016. However, air traffic right restrictions for flights between Austria and Thailand resulted in a slight reduction in the growth rate for Austrian tourist arrivals into Thailand, which continued to decrease in 2014 to 2016. In the first half of 2017, Austrian tourist arrivals to Thailand have increased. By operating flights into Austria, THAI will effectively play a part in boosting tourist arrivals to Thailand.
Vienna, the capital of Austria, has geographically an advantageous location, as it is beautifully located on the Danube River, the largest European River. Wien in German the former capital of Austro-Hungarian Empire is renowned for its famous residents, such as Mozart, Beethoven and Sigmund Freud. As the city of music, Vienna is famous for its classical composers as well as Imperial Palaces that include Schonbrunn Palace and the Museumsquartier baroque district. Visitors can also enjoy the pleasure of Viennese cuisine, like Wiener schnitzel as well as the world famous Sachetorte made its debut in 1832 at the Sacher Café, Hotel Sachert.
The new TG flight Bangkok-Vienna officially starts on November 16. Four roundtrip flights per week will be operated on Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. THAI will be utilising Boeing 777-300ER with 42 seats in Royal Silk Class and 306 seats in Economy Class.
For further information, reservations, and ticketing assistance, visit thaiairways.com, contact any THAI sales office or travel agent in Thailand, or call THAI Contact Center tel: 02-3561111 24 hours a day.