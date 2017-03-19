Thailand extends visa fee waiver scheme for tourists from 21 countries

The Royal Thai Government recently approved the extension of the visa fee waiver and reduction for visas on arrival for tourists from 21 countries. The original scheme, established on 30 November, last year, will now be extended until August 31, this year.
Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said, “Thailand’s tourism sector is thriving but with extra government support; such as this visa waiver and reduction scheme means we can remain the top destination in the region. By continuing this policy will help motivate visitors from these countries to discover Amazing stories in Amazing Thailand.”
The extension of the visa incentives for tourists for a further six months was proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and was approved at the weekly Cabinet meeting earlier this month.
The new period, lasting until August 31, will mean that travellers applying for tourist visas at Royal Thai Embassies or Thai Consulates abroad will not have to pay any fees for entry visas, while the fees for visas on arrival (VoA) have been reduced from 2,000 baht to 1,000 baht per person.
The new regulation will be effective for passport holders from 21 countries and territories including Andorra, Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.