Thailand showcases luxury lifestyle experiences for top long-haul travel agents

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) annual Amazing Thailand Luxury Fam Trip 2017 was hailed a huge success by 32 top long-haul travel agents who attended from 15 major overseas countries from August 28 to September 3.
As part of the trip, the Amazing Thailand Luxury Trade Meet was also held to allow buyers to meet and discuss emerging trends with luxury travel service providers from around the Kingdom.
Srisuda Wanapinyosak, TAT deputy govenor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific said, “This educational trip provided long-haul travel agents with compelling examples of why Thailand is firmly established as the region’s leading luxury destination. Thailand is proud to offer a multitude of bespoke luxury experiences for high-end travellers.”
“These include five-star pool villa resorts, Michelin-star restaurants, award-winning spas, certified health centres in addition to Asia’s most fashionable shopping venues.”
On September 2, 32 buyers joined the Amazing Thailand Luxury Trade Meet 2017, which provided an opportunity to hold face-to-face meeting with Thai sellers. The group included representatives from upscale hotels and resorts, golf courses and spas.
The event provided an ideal platform for Thai luxury tourism operators to discuss business and network with decision-makers from long-haul tour companies. The travel agents from Australia (3); Europe (17) including Denmark, Portugal, France, Germany, Spain, Russia, the UK and Italy, the UAE, and the Americas including Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and the United States (12) came to Thailand specifically for the event.
The fam trip highlighted Thailand’s popular Bangkok-Samui-Chiang Mai travel route and produced many luxury highlights.
For short-haul markets, TAT organised an earlier Amazing Thailand Luxury Trade Meet 2017 from June 26 to July 2. A survey of participants from that meeting offered interesting Thailand tourism news and insights into the perception of the Kingdom as Asia’s number one luxury destination.
The buyers confirmed Thailand as Asia’s leading luxury travel destination with Koh Samui and Phuket named as the most popular destinations, followed by Bangkok. Other notable top luxury destinations were Bangkok, Krabi, Hua Hin and Pattaya.