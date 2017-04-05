Woman drowns in condo pool

A 53-year-old Russian woman drowned in a condo swimming pool in Naklua. Security at the building said they lifted the body of Svetlana Zimina from the pool when the victim’s husband asked for help.
A witness saw the victim and a companion drinking at the beachside and later move to the closed pool about 2:30 am. The victim’s husband went to check on his wife and found her lifeless body floating on the water. The companion was nowhere to be found.
Police said there were no signs of physical injuries.