Play-readers wanted

The Pattaya Players, Pattaya’s English language community theatre group, will be holding the first of an ongoing series of play readings on Tuesday, 21 February, 2017, 7:00 PM at the White Horse Pub, Eastern Grand Palace Hotel on Soi Khao Talo, Pattaya. We will spend a friendly, informal evening reading aloud from “Fools”, a charming and very funny play by Neil Simon in which a young school teacher attempts to lift the curse that has rendered an entire village colossally stupid for 200 years. Anybody who wishes to participate is invited to do so; if you want to sit and listen, that’s fine too. The reading will be followed by a group discussion – should this be Pattaya Players’ next production? For further information, call Sheldon at 092-413-7876 or email him at [email protected]
The White Horse Pub is located adjacent to the Eastern Grand Palace Hotel on Soi Khao Talo (one-half block east of Sukhumvit, and one km north of Thepprasit Road).