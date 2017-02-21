Anantara Vacation Club announces travel video contest

Anantara Vacation Club, A leading luxury shared ownership concept for discerning travellers, has launchede a one-of-a-kind contest for videographers to capture its resorts in Southeast Asia. Amateur and professional videographers alike are invited to enter Anantara Vacation Club’s Travel Video Contest, with the winner earning a five-star vacation to four club resorts located in Thailand and Indonesia and the opportunity to create compelling videos about the resorts – proving themselves as a high quality travel videographer.
Anantara Vacation Club’s Travel Video Contest is open to professional and amateur videographers from Southeast Asia and China. Videographers are invited to enter by submitting a 30-second video that highlights their talents and work before March 27. From these entries, three finalists will be awarded a vacation to Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao Phuket, where they will produce a one-minute video about the resort. The public will have the opportunity to vote for the winner on Anantara Vacation Club’s dedicated contest website (http://www.anantaraclub.com/promo/video-travel-contest/) from May 1 to 14.
The videographer with the winning entry will receive a five-star vacation to Anantara Vacation Club Resorts in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Bali. He/she will develop a one-minute video for each property, which will be featured across Anantara Vacation Club’s digital and social media channels. On top of that, to make the trip more enjoyable, the grand prize winner will receive a total of USD 1,000 spending money.
For contest information and terms and conditions, visit http://www.anantaraclub.com/promo/video-travel-contest/