Audi Thailand brings world-class lineup to The 38th Bangkok International Motorshow

Audi Thailand paraded its world-class automobile products at the 38th Bangkok International Motorshow 2017.
The all-new Audi Q5 crossover sport utility features brand new sports design cues SUV as its inaugural appearance for the first time in the ASEAN region.
Audi Thailand, also known as Meister Technik Co, Ltd, will also introduce two Audi new models for the Thai market – The new Audi Q2 and The new Audi A5 Coupé.
Audi Thailand is also introducing special financial packages; downpayment totaling 1 percent of vehicle price aimed at providing product access to customers.
Krisada Lamsam, chairman and chairman of Executive Board of Meister Technik, official importer and distributor of Audi vehicles in Thailand, commented, “This year’s edition of the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show 2017 at the Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thanee was joined by Audi innovation and technology through a brand new product portfolio for the Thai customer to experience first hand and test drive. A large variety of Audi product highlights was spearheaded by the regional premiere of The all-new Audi Q5 luxury crossover SUV which features brand new sports design theme that promises to arouse the sporting emotion in the Audi enthusiast. Ultimate confidence on every journey with Audi’s famous quattro permanent all-wheel drive technology which answers every discerning requirement.”
Another Audi new model which will have its Thailand premiere at the event is the new Audi Q2 premium compact SUV, which is an entirely new product segment pioneered by Audi Thailand in order to carry on the success created by its “Q” lineup catering to Audi’s SUV target market.
The Q2 compact sport utility vehicle has its own unique personality that stands out above its competition in the same class. Audi incorporated sporty exterior features which it believes will enable the German automaker to penetrate a new customer base which prefers a varied lifestyle, is a city-dweller, loves mobility, and is looking for a car that meets the prerequisites of city society in its entirety.
In addition, the Q2 was developed to expand the brand’s customer base across the board; represents a paradigm shift for the brand with four rings as it rejuvenates its image to a younger, fresher market demographic by adding a more passionate dimension to the Audi brand, yet still retain its status as the leader in automotive technology.
Sharing the spotlight is the Thailand premiere of the new Audi A5 Coupé – an innovation that is the perfect combination between refined performance and unparalleled luxury, hence giving birth to the slogan “Performance meets elegance”.
The A5 Coupé represents the best of innovation that was born from modern design concepts which favor the iconic and powerful robustness of the Coupé shape; the wheelbase was developed to feature a wider stance which enhances performance, capacity and luxury beyond all levels of expectations. Under the hood is the Audi valvelift system which manages the inlet valve timing depending on load and engine speed. Maximum output is rated at 190 hp.
The new A5 Coupé is also available in the special quattro S line version which accentuates its sporty character with maximum power of 252 horses under the hood, while delivering a most confident driving experience thanks to Audi’s world renown permanent quattro all-wheel drive technology and enhanced comfort amenity features – yet another smart alternative which caters to customers who love sports cars of the highest caliber.
Krisada added, “Apart from the excellent and wide range of Audi products being presented at the event, Audi Thailand is offering special sales incentives and rebates for its customers as well”:
• Special offers for the Audi A4 and Audi Q3 with free One Year 1st class insurance policies.
• Audi customers who place vehicle bookings through selected leading credit cards at the motor show will automatically receive Points Reward (five times).
• An industry first with the Audi Choice program with its monthly installment of only 1 percent of the vehicle price tag.
All new Audi cars come with a five-year warranty or 150,000 kilometers and Audi Roadside Assistance which is valid throughout the five years from purchase date.