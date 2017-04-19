BMW Group Thailand wins 15 Car and Bike of the Year 2017 awards

BMW Group Thailand has reaffirmed its leadership in premium automotive innovations with 15 wins for its three brands – BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad – at the “Car and Bike of the Year 2017” awards.
Stefan Teuchert, president, BMW Group Thailand, said, “Our success is founded on a vision to create premium technologies that bring together every aspect of our lives.The 15 victories from the Car and Bike of the Year 2017 awards represent solid proof of BMW Group’s leadership in the industry and a longstanding commitment to elevate standards in the Thai automotive industry.”
The Car and Bike of the Year 2017 awards, one of the most prestigious awards for automobile manufacturers in Thailand, is organized annually by Grand Prix International PCL, the founder and organizer of the Bangkok International Motor Show.The awards seek to honor the best vehicles that contribute to the advancement of Thailand’s automotive industry in terms of technology and innovation, design, and manufacturing.This year, a total of 125 cars and 60 motorcycles were tested and evaluated by a panel of judges comprising respected motoring journalists from the Thai Automotive Journalists Association and instructors from the Society of Automotive Engineers.
This track record of sustained success of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad in Thailand reflects the demand for and confidence in BMW Group’s products among Thai consumers – a trust founded upon the twin forces of innovation and design.
The 15 Car and Bike of the Year 2017 awards won by BMW Group Thailand are as follows:
BMW
1. Best Hatchback under 1,600 CC – BMW 218i Active Tourer M Sport
2. Best Hatchback Diesel under 2,000 CC – BMW 320d GT Sport
3. Best Hybrid Sedan under 2,000 CC – BMW 330e
4. Best Hybrid Super Car – BMW i8
5. Best Hybrid Luxury SUV – BMW X5 xDrive40e M Sport
6. Best Luxury Car – BMW 740Li
7. Best Luxury Car Diesel – BMW 730Ld M Sport
8. Best Sport Sedan – BMW 420i Gran Coupe Sport
9. Best SUV under 2,000 CC Diesel – BMW X4 xDrive20d M Sport
MINI
1. Best Convertible – MINI Cooper S Convertible
2. Best Sport Hatchback 3 Door – MINI John Cooper Works
3. Best Sport Hatchback 5 Door – MINI Cooper SD 5 Door Seven Edition
BMW Motorrad
1. Best Sport Bike Heavyweight – BMW S 1000 RR
2. Best Adventure Heavyweight – BMW S 1000 XR
3. Best Cruiser Heavyweight – BMW R nineT