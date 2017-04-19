Colorado and Trailblazer win Car of the Year Awards for the fourth time

The all-new Chevrolet Colorado and Trailblazer, both of which were launched last year and received very positive feedback, have been recognized once again in the annual Car of the Year Awards 2017.
The awards are organized by Grand Prix International, the organizer of the Bangkok International Motor Show. This is the fourth year in a row that the Colorado and Trailblazer have been honored.
The Colorado won the award for the Best High-Lift Pickup Freestyle Cab 2,500 CC, while the Trailblazer LTZ1 4WD won the award for the Best PPV Diesel 4WD Under 2,500 CC.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, Wail A. Farghaly, managing director of GM Thailand and Chevrolet Sales Thailand, said: “Two years ago, we began to focus our business in the Thai market on pickup trucks and SUVs. Since then, we launched the new Colorado and Trailblazer. We are delighted that both vehicles have been recognized with awards for the fourth year running.”
He added, “The new Colorado and Trailblazer are the first vehicles in their respective market segments to feature remote engine start and Apply CarPlay, showcasing Chevrolet’s commitment to the introduction of market-leading technology.”