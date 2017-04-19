Emirates makes traveling together more affordable and fun

EK_Business-ClassTraveling together is certainly more fun, and now, thanks to special discounts on Emirates airfares when making group bookings of two to nine passengers, it’s even more affordable.

Emirates customers who purchase tickets from April 19 to May 9 will be able to take advantage of fantastic fares on all of Emirates’ most popular destinations, including London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York and Hong Kong. The special airfares are valid for travel from April 24 to December 15, and only available for group bookings of up to nine passengers.

Special return fares to Hong Kong start from 4,465 baht for Economy Class, and from12,380 baht for Business Class. Other special return fares are included in the table below.

 

Destinations

Economy Class starting from

Business Class starting from
Hong Kong

4,465 baht

12,380 baht
Dubai

7,590 baht

43,650 baht
Amsterdam

10,265 baht

59,495 baht
New York

10,480 baht

104,760 baht
London

10,915 baht

61,245 baht
Paris

11,350 baht

74,205 baht
Boston

17,460 baht

104,140 baht
Los Angeles

18,115 baht

95,160 baht
Johannesburg

19,635 baht

87,300 baht
Madrid

20,080 baht

90,925 baht

EK_Airbus-A380Emirates operates seven flights per day from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Dubai International Airport, six of which are via the iconic Emirates Airbus A380 and one flight via Boeing 777.

Airfares are not inclusive of airport taxes and surcharge. Fares may vary slightly depending on exchange rate fluctuations. Terms and conditions apply.

To book flight tickets, visit www.emirates.com/th or visit your preferred travel agent.

