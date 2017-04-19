Emirates makes traveling together more affordable and fun

Traveling together is certainly more fun, and now, thanks to special discounts on Emirates airfares when making group bookings of two to nine passengers, it’s even more affordable.
Emirates customers who purchase tickets from April 19 to May 9 will be able to take advantage of fantastic fares on all of Emirates’ most popular destinations, including London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York and Hong Kong. The special airfares are valid for travel from April 24 to December 15, and only available for group bookings of up to nine passengers.
Special return fares to Hong Kong start from 4,465 baht for Economy Class, and from12,380 baht for Business Class. Other special return fares are included in the table below.
|
Destinations
|Economy Class starting from
|
Business Class starting from
|Hong Kong
|
4,465 baht
|
12,380 baht
|Dubai
|
7,590 baht
|
43,650 baht
|Amsterdam
|
10,265 baht
|
59,495 baht
|New York
|
10,480 baht
|
104,760 baht
|London
|
10,915 baht
|
61,245 baht
|Paris
|
11,350 baht
|
74,205 baht
|Boston
|
17,460 baht
|
104,140 baht
|Los Angeles
|
18,115 baht
|
95,160 baht
|Johannesburg
|
19,635 baht
|
87,300 baht
|Madrid
|
20,080 baht
|
90,925 baht
Emirates operates seven flights per day from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Dubai International Airport, six of which are via the iconic Emirates Airbus A380 and one flight via Boeing 777.
Airfares are not inclusive of airport taxes and surcharge. Fares may vary slightly depending on exchange rate fluctuations. Terms and conditions apply.
To book flight tickets, visit www.emirates.com/th or visit your preferred travel agent.