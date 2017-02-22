Get a free Swensen voucher

EMC (Public) Co., Ltd., project developer of Siam Iyara Resort (Chonburi-Ban Bueng) in the modern Bali townhome style, is launching a campaign “Im Nee Mee Langwan”, which invites customers to join by “snapping, sharing and showing” to win free Swensen’s voucher.
Simply take a photo of a recommended dish on the menu of one of 18 participating restaurants at Choburi-Ban Bueng such as Tang Jai U restaurant, J.O. Coffee, Cha [email protected] Ban Bueng, Ran Jae Taew Khao Haeng, Kuay Tiew Mu Ban Bueng (the original eatery), Mango and Sticky Rice shop, Ha Sian Woei Tiparos, Rab Pla Jeen, Jae Orapim Kuay Tiew Moo Hua Saphan Singto, 100% Fresh Fruit Blend shop, Heng Seng Kee Kuay Tiew Moo, Coffee Station, Champ, OK Chun Hall original, Pa Ong Rot Sap, Krua Mohng, Khun Ning Khao Mun Gai, and Nui Fo Ban Bueng. Then post and share the photo on your Facebook page (and make it public), and show your post and check in at the sales offce of Siam Iyara Resort for your free Swensen’s voucher, value of 100 baht, from today until February 28, 2017.
For more information, contact the sales office of Siam Iyara Resort at 063-216-2999, Line id: @siamiyara or www.siamiyara.com.