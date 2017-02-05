Goodyear extends benefits for its worry free assurance program

Goodyear Thailand welcomes the New Year by extending customer benefits for its Worry Free Assurance Program. The incentive plan provides Thai consumers with privileged, efficient and mobile-friendly access to a broad range of benefits, including road hazard protection, emergency roadside assistance, zero percent interest, five-year limited warranty and 14-day satisfaction assured programme.
Consumers who purchase a set of four tires will enjoy complimentary registration for Goodyear’s Worry Free Assurance program. Eligible tire patterns include the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 2, Eagle F1 Directional 5, Assurance Triple Max, Efficient Grip, Efficient Grip SUV, Wrangler Triple Max, Assurance Duraplus, Excellence and Wrangler AT/SA ranges. The registration can be done online through the microsite at www.goodyear.co.th/wfa.
The Worry Free Assurance program offers the following benefits:
• Road hazard protection – free replacement of tires damaged in 120 days beyond repair by hazardous road conditions (e.g. potholes or punctures from nails)
• Emergency roadside assistance – 24/7 tire repair assistance and free towing service in the event of tire damage resulting in car breakdown (privilege only for Goodyear AutoCare customer)
• 0 percent interest payment plans for tires covered by Worry Free Assurance
• Five-year limited warranty against manufacturing defects in workmanship and materials
• 14-day Satisfaction Assured Programme – free tire replacement for any reason within 14 days of purchase
For more information and to register for the Worry Free Assurance program, call the Goodyear Thailand customer relations center at 02-305-8585 or visit www.goodyear.co.th/wfa.