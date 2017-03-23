Goodyear launches new premium tire in Thailand

Goodyear has launched its latest premium tire, the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3, in Thailand. This premium, luxury sport tire delivers a better wear performance and shorter braking distance on dry and wet roads helping drivers to stay in control and to enjoy the journey. With proven Eagle family test wins and an OE track record, including the new Jaguar XF, it is Goodyear’s premium offering for excellent braking performance, responsive handling and control in both dry and wet conditions.
The premium sport segment is clearly a growth market, expected to increase with a compound annual growth rate of more than 6 percent from 2016 to 2020 in Asia Pacific. This is primarily driven by expected growth in China (5.9 percent), Australia (5.7 percent) and ASEAN countries (9 percent).
The new Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 is packed with new technology. The new Grip Booster Technology comprises a grip booster compound and adhesive resin for stickiness, which deliver strong grip for shorter braking and improved handling. The Active Braking Technology increases the contact surface and grip when braking, which allows for a shorter braking distance. The new reinforced construction technology delivers a stronger, lightweight construction improving handling, cornering performance, tread wear and fuel efficiency.
The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 has been tested by independent organization DEKRA which resulted in a strong performance on tread wear compared to other premium tires on the market. In fact, the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 is projected to offer up to 11,500 km extra mileage (or +31 percent better wear performance) versus the average of three leading competitors.
Additionally, the independent TÜV Süd Benchmark Test ordered by Goodyear show that the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3, compared to the average of three leading competitors, having a 2.6 metre shorter braking distance (9 percent better performance) on wet roads, a 1.3 metre shorter braking distance on dry roads (4 percent better performance) and 4 percent better wet handling. The same test results also show a 10.9 percent better rolling resistance compared to the average of the three tested competitors, which represents the second best rolling resistance performance of the tire brands tested.
The new Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 is available in 32 sizes in 17 to 20 inches.