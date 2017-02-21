Honda Automobile (Thailand) extends the range of Honda vehicles which require replacement of Takata front airbag inflators

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has extended the range of Honda vehicles in Thailand which require replacement of Takata passenger’s front airbag inflators. Honda is making this announcement as a precautionary measure to ensure safety for its customers. The extension adds 259,019 passenger’s front airbag inflators as affected parts which require inspection and replacement. Honda dealers nationwide will replace the affected airbag inflators free of charge.
The reason for this replacement is the affected Takata airbag inflators might deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated. In such a case, the airbag inflator casing might rupture, which could result in a safety risk for the passengers and driver.
The vehicles added to the list of those requiring replacement of the Takata passenger’s front airbag are as follows:
• 2012 Honda City, Jazz, Jazz Hybrid, Jazz (model imported from Japan) and Freed
• 2012 Honda Accord &Accord (model imported from Japan)
• 2003-2007 Honda Accord
• 2004-2006 Honda Odyssey
• 2007 Honda Legend
Honda has sent notification letters to the owners of vehicles with the affected parts, urging them to contact any authorized Honda dealer nationwide to schedule an appointment for a free replacement of the affected parts.
Honda Automobile (Thailand) would like to ask the owners of vehicles identified on the above list to contact any Honda dealer nationwide and schedule the replacement of the affected parts in case they have not received any notifications due to possible reasons such as a change of address or ownership. Honda also strongly encourages Honda owners to take the same action in case they are not certain whether their vehicles are affected by these notifications.
Honda owners can also check whether their vehicles’ airbag inflators are subject to the replacement of the affected parts by using the following methods with their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN):
• Access www.honda.co.th/vinsearch
• Call any authorized Honda dealer nationwide(please search for Honda dealer telephone numbers at www.honda.co.th/en/dealer)
• Contact Honda Automobile (Thailand)’s Honda call center at 02 341 7777