Honda launches the new Honda City

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. announced the launch of the new Honda City, a subcompact car, with a sportier and more luxurious touch. Its rejuvenated design includes LED front lights, newly-designed front and rear bumpers, a newly-designed interior with a gun metallic-color accented console,and full comfort and safety features. The launch also reinforces Honda’s image as the passenger car market leader, with the highest sales in 2016.
The new Honda City features a sleeker and more stylish exterior. This is the first time for a subcompact car to have LED daytime running lights standard in all variants. The new Honda City also features LED headlights and fog lights, a newly-designed chrome grille, new front and rear bumpers, and advanced sporty-design alloy wheels.
The interior delivers a more luxurious yet sportier look and a spacious cabin with a gun metallic-color accented dashboard and new sporty-looking seats. It offers a full range of amenities and features for greater comfort. In addition, it is fully equipped with advanced control systems, such as a touch screen display audio system with a wireless phone connection via bluetooth (for both Android and iOS mobile operating systems), seven-speed paddle shift, audio control switch and hands-free receiver and end-call switch, eco coaching, one-push ignition system, Honda smart key system and many more.
To ensure great performance and fuel efficiency, the new Honda City comes equipped with a 1.5 liter SOHC i-VTEC engine that generates maximum output of 117 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and torque of about 146 Newton-meters at 4,700 rpm. This revamped subcompact car also features a continuously variable transmission (CVT), developed under Honda’s Earth Dreams Technology,that offers fuel efficiency of 17.9 km/L, and 18.2 km/L with the manual transmission. The engine is E85 compatible to provide a fuel-efficient and eco-friendly driving experience.
The new Honda City is fully equipped with features that provide safety, such as six airbags, vehicle stability assist, start assist, emergency stop signal and a multi-angle rearview camera.
It is available in six colors, modern steel metallic, crystal black pearl, lunar silver metallic, taffeta white, white orchid pearl and new cosmic blue metallic with an all-black passenger cabin.
The new Honda City is now available at all Honda showrooms nationwide. For more information, visit www.honda.co.th/city.