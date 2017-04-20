Honda wins five Car of the Year 2017 awards

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., led by
Pitak Pruittisarikorn (second from right), chief operating officer, and Natt Patipanthada (second from left), marketing and strategic planning general manager, was presented with five “Car of the Year 2017” awards at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show organized by Grand Prix International Co., Ltd.
Honda won a total of five “Car of the Year” awards including three models that have won for three years in a row (from 2015 to 2017):
Honda Jazz – Best Hatchback under 1,500 cc.
Honda HR-V – Best SUV under 1,800 cc.
Honda Accord Hybrid –
Best Hybrid Mid-size Sedan under 2,000 cc.
Honda Civic TURBO RS – Best Sedan under 2,000 cc.
Honda Accord – Best Mid-size Sedan under 2,000 cc.
These awards are a great source of pride for the company, as they reinforce Honda’s commitment to developing high-quality, eco-friendly products integrating advanced technologies that respond to the lifestyle preferences and various needs of customers.
The awards also strengthen the trust and confidence that
Thai customers have in Honda, which has held the top position in Thailand’s passenger car market for two consecutive years (2015 and 2016).