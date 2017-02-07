IKEA recalls MYSINGSÖ beach chair

IKEA urges customers who have bought a MYSINGSÖ beach chair before January 31, 2017 to bring it back to any IKEA store or pick-up and order point for a full refund.
After washing the fabric seat it is possible to re-assemble the chair incorrectly leading to risks of falls or finger entrapments. IKEA has received five incident reports in which MYSINGSÖ beach chair collapsed during use due to incorrect re-assembly. All five reports included injuries to fingers and required medical attention. The reported injuries happened in Finland, Germany, USA, Denmark and Australia.
Safe products are a top priority at IKEA and all products comply with international and national legislation as well as relevant standards. MYSINGSÖ beach chair has gone through relevant mechanical, fabric and chemical tests with approved results.
According to the Revenue department of Thailand (tax office), a receipt number should be stated in the credit note when issuing a refund, so it will be best to present the receipt.
For more information, visit www.IKEA.co.th or contact IKEA customer relations at 02 708 7999.