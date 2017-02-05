Ministry of Energy recruits Thai youth as ambassadors

The Ministry of Energy is now recruiting “Thailand Pavilion Ambassadors” to be the representatives of Thailand as cultural ambassadors at Astana Expo 2017 in Astana, the Republic of Kazakhstan, to held on June 10 to September 10, 2017.
The application is open to the general public and university students, age 18 to 30, who can speak Russian, Kazakh or English and are passionate and proud to represent Thailand at Thailand Pavilion at Astana Expo 2017. This is a marvelous experience for Thai youth to realize the importance of global sustainable energy conservation as well as the value of Thai culture and national heritage.
The recruitment is opened until Tuesday, February 14. Those who are interested can check the requirements and qualifications, and download the application form at www.thailandpavilion2017.com or call 02 725 9333 locals 439 and 342.