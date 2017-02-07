Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport named one of the World’s 10 most luxurious airport hotels

Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport has been named by CNN as one of the World’s 10 Most Luxurious Airport Hotels.
The announcement by the US-based global news network recognizes those airport hotels that along with being convenient and practical, offer luxury to their guests.
CNN says that many airport hotels around the world now provide, in addition to luxury standard rooms, resort-style amenities from day spas to swim-up bars – in some instances, just steps from the terminal.
“Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport offers a lavish atrium lobby, five restaurants, and spa [and] is as upscale as any five-star hotel in the Thai capital,” reads the CNN citation.
“All 612 rooms and suites are large and lavish, decorated with colourful silks, rich fabrics and contemporary Thai art. Outside is a beautiful courtyard landscaped with lush, tropical gardens and a large swimming pool. It’s not just any swimming pool, either: it’s centred around a swim-up bar that serves up killer cocktails from 6 am to 10 pm daily.”
“We are proud to receive this recognition,” said Christophe Geoffroy, the hotel’s general manager. “We always endeavour to provide our guests the very best service and experience”.
“Our hotel has some unique concepts that we believe are important for an airport hotel, such as 24 Hours Flexi, which means there is no set check in time, and guests can arrive anytime and check out 24 hours later.
“We also offer Flexi Meal, in which the breakfast buffet can be transferred to lunch or dinner buffet.”
Listed alongside Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in CNN’s World’s 10 Most Luxurious Airport Hotels are Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Langham Place – Beijing Capital Airport, Sofitel London Heathrow, Grand Hyatt Dallas / Fort Worth, Regal Airport Hotel Hong Kong, Dubai International Hotel, Hilton Munich Airport, citizenMParis Charles de Gaulle Airport Hotel, and Fairmont Vancouver Airport.