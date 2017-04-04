PayPal collaborates with Thai Airways to provide a more seamless booking experience for foreign travelers

PayPal, a leading global online payments company, has announced its collaboration with Thailand’s national airline Thai Airways. Foreign travelers looking to travel to Thailand or purchase tickets on www.thaiairways.com can now do so in a more convenient way through PayPal.
The collaboration with Thai Airways is part of PayPal’s commitment to help local Thai merchants gain access to the global economy. For Thailand’s travel industry, the opportunity lies in better serving the needs of the growing group of connected travelers, who expects a smooth online journey from the planning to the final booking of the trip. This is especially important for Thailand, a major tourist destination that has seen a steady increase in numbers since 1997 and which recorded an all-time high of over 30 million visitors in 2016. This collaboration with Thai Airways will provide travelers with a faster and more convenient way of booking their travels online.
“The travel industry is rapidly changing, with more tourists looking to make their travel arrangements online, either through their laptops or their phones and tablets. This is apparent through our integration of PayPal as a payment solution on our online platform, as we’ve seen increases in transaction volume from travelers coming from Germany (19 percent), Italy (10 percent) and the United States (5 percent),” says Teerapol Chotichanapibal, executive vice president for Thai Airways.
Rahul Shinghal, general manager for PayPal Southeast Asia, says, “Thailand is well known for its vibrant tourism industry. However, as travelers evolve, so must businesses. Today’s digital traveler is demanding simplicity, convenience and trust when making travel bookings, and mobile is the way to go. If businesses can offer a simple and secure payment experience that allows travelers to make online bookings seamlessly anywhere they want, they are set for take-off. As an online and mobile payments leader with nearly 200 million customers in over 200 markets worldwide, PayPal is focused on helping travel businesses in Thailand tap into this global opportunity.”
On top of its risk models and technology, PayPal also offers seller protection to businesses in Southeast Asia. PayPal provides seller protection on eligible transactions in the event a customer files an unauthorized chargeback, or an unauthorized claim against a seller for services or eligible intangible goods, including e-booking of travel tickets. Sellers will have an opportunity to respond to the claim within a reasonable period through proof of fulfilling the order. This will provide merchants in Thailand with greater confidence when selling their services overseas.
As part of the collaboration between Thai Airways and PayPal, travelers booking their Thai Airways tickets via PayPal will be credited with 1,500 miles directly into their Royal Orchid Plus account. To be eligible, participants must be the first 1,000 travelers to book their travel on Thai Airways’ international routes. The participant would also need to be a member of the Thai Airways Royal Orchid program. For more details, refer to https://www.thaiairways.com/en_TH/rop/Promotion/PayPal-1000miles.page.