Piyanuch Chaturaphat appointed sales and network director

Piyanuch Chaturaphat has been appointed director of Sales and Network for Chevrolet Sales Thailand, effective February 16.
She will be based in Bangkok and report to GM Thailand and Chevrolet Sales Thailand Managing Director Wail A. Farghaly. Her primary duties will include overseeing the Chevrolet brand’s sales and dealer network operations across Thailand.
“We are pleased to have Khun Piyanuch joining our GM Thailand Leadership team,” said Farghaly. “She has extensive experience in automotive sales, network development, sales training, customer management and marketing. Her expertise will help us to continue growing the Chevrolet brand while strengthening our dealership facilities in the all-important Thai market.”
Piyanuch comes to Chevrolet Sales Thailand from Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd., where she had been general manager of Sales since July 2015. She earlier served as general manager of Sales Operation Management and general manager of Customer Management and Training at Nissan.
Piyanuch began her automotive industry career as manager of Marketing at Auto Technic (Thailand) Co., Ltd. before becoming senior manager of Sales Training at Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Ltd. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Chulalongkorn University.
Piyanuch is succeeding Nataporn Jiramahapoka, who has decided to leave the company.
“I want to thank Khun Nataporn for her significant contribution to Chevrolet Sales Thailand during a challenging time for our entire industry,” Farghaly added. “On behalf of GM, I wish her success in her future endeavors.”
Chevrolet sold 14,931 vehicles in Thailand last year. It received a strong boost
from the introduction of the locally produced Colorado pickup truck and Trailblazer SUV. In 2017, the brand is rolling out additional models and growing its range of services, including Connection Centers at its dealerships nationwide.