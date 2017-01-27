Sunplay Bangsaray to host open house celebration with special promotions for Chinese New Year

Following the success of its first Open House weekend in December, Sunplay Bangsaray, the newly launched active retirement community set on a 175 rai (28-hectare) private estate just 90 minutes’ from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, will host a special Chinese New Year celebration from January 28-30, 2017.
Throughout the auspicious three-day period, the Sunplay Bangsaray sales gallery, located some 20 km south of Pattaya, will be specially decorated with Chinese lanterns and motifs. Visitors to the development will be able to enjoy a range of traditional activities and indulgences, including free fortune telling sessions, spectacular lion dance performances and delicious complimentary Chinese New Year dishes and dim sum delicacies.
In addition to the appealing line-up of festive offerings, the developers of Sunplay Bangsaray will also be presenting exclusive gifts to buyers that reserve a unit at The Heights Condominiums, the 1.25-billion-baht first phase of the development which recently received EIA approval.
Smart investors who commit to purchasing a condominium during the three-day event will receive a traditional “Ang Pao” red envelope containing a voucher that entitles them to a generous New Year discount on the purchase price, along with favourable payment terms and other special free promotional gifts.
Sunplay Bangsaray is a new concept in retirement living set on a private estate specifically designed to provide an active lifestyle for the over 50s with a strong emphasis on luxury, convenience and independence. The appealing development features hiking and biking trails, as well as a community clubhouse, restaurants, bars, pools, and tennis courts.
The Heights Condominiums comprise 70 freehold units, occupying approximately 12,500 sqm of land with an additional 5,000 sqm reserved for The Clubhouse and surrounding gardens. Prices range from 9.5 to 35 million baht.
For sales enquiries:
Wanakorn “Grace” Suvarnakuta
Sunplay Asia Ltd.
19/2 Sithakarn, 3/F, Soi Chidlom, Lumpinee, Pathumwan, Bangkok
Tel: +66 87 945 6321
Email: [email protected]