TAT Newsroom launches a mirrored website

The TAT Newsroom, the official news website of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), announced the launch of a mirrored website. The existing website tatnews.org is currently undergoing maintenance.
Through the mirrored website www.tatnewsroom.org, the TAT Newsroom continues to provide high quality editorial content on which the international media has come to rely – a mixture of original news and updates from TAT, features about Thailand’s tourist attractions and activities, and in-depth coverage of any ongoing developments in the Thai tourism industry.
Updates by the TAT Newsroom can also be accessed via social media; such as, Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Instagram.