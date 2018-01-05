Thailand’s visitor arrivals surge to 34 million, exceeds annual target

The Thai tourism industry is poised to hit yet another new record after the arrival of Thailand’s 34 millionth visitor and 1.81 trillion baht (US$ 50 billion) for the full calendar year 2017.
Yu-Chen Wang, the 34 millionth arrival to the Kingdom in 2017 was named ‘Thailand’s Luckiest Visitor’ upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport, warmly welcomed by private sector tourism industry representatives and senior executives of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
Wang arrived in Bangkok on Thai Airways International’s Flight TG637 from Taipei, Taiwan. She plans to spend five days with her friends taking in the sights and soaking up local Thai experiences in Bangkok and Ayutthaya.
She was rewarded with two economy-class return tickets from her original destination to Thailand, a voucher for five-night accommodation in Thailand as well as the ‘Thailand’s Luckiest Visitor’ accolades that included a signed certificate from TAT
Tanes Petsuwan, deputy governor for Marketing Communications, said 2017 has been an exceptionally good year for Thailand, which welcomed the New Year with a range of exciting tourism events and activities under the action-packed Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018.
“We are grateful to Wang as well as millions of other visitors for making Thailand their preferred destination. TAT is committed to ensuring their visits are always memorable, and offer them the chance to ‘Open to the New Shades’ of tourism experiences each time they visit the Kingdom.”
The ‘Thailand’s Luckiest Visitor’ campaign dates to June 2015, when it was launched to recognise and reward record-breaking visitors on arrival to the country. With strong support from the public and private sector, the campaign has attracted considerable international attention and enhanced the value of Thailand’s tourism brand image.