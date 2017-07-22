The world’s largest obstacle race–Spartan Race– arrives in Thailand for the first time in September.The inaugural event will be hosted at Siam Country Club in Chonburi on September 9.Organized by Exceed Sports and Entertainment, an award-winning mass participation events and sponsorship agency, the event is an ultimate test of strength and endurance and provides the people of all fitness levels with the opportunity to challenge them and go beyond their limits.Two race formats in Thailand for the first edition are the Spartan Sprint and the Spartan Kids race. Finishers will receive medals and T-shirts. Tickets for Spartan Sprint start from 1,650 baht while tickets for Spartan Kids start from 500 baht.
Register now at http://www.spartanrace.co.th/en/race/detail/1136/overview.
More information, please visit http://www.spartanrace.co.th/.
For the latest event updates, schedule and locations of community workouts, please visit www.facebook.com/spartanthailand.