A Virtual Gourmet Tour of Saigon at Le Danang Restaurant

From the steamy, aromatic alleys of romantic Southern Saigon, talented chef Suparb brings you the best of classic Vietnamese cuisine via a menu that will highlight the fresh, delicate tastes of the region. Available from January 1 until February 28, 2017 at Le Danang Restaurant, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.
The specialties will include, amongst many other options, grilled lamb with marinated black pepper and fried rice with spicy sauce (810 baht ++); steamed tiger prawns with garlic leeks and shitake mushrooms (520 baht ++); deep-fried whole sea bass with lemongrass (520 baht ++).
For reservations, contact Tel: 02 541 1234 ext 4151, email: [email protected].