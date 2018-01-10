ASCOTT THAILAND ANNOUNCES THE LINK CLUB TOP BOOKER AWARD WINNERS 2017

Ms. Thitirat Ditpanya, Ascott’s Cluster Assistant Director of Sales & Marketing for Thailand together with her team recently delivered a great news to its top 3 supporting corporate clients whom won The Link Club Top Booker Award 2017.
The 2017’s top 3 winners for Thailand are including:
- Chortip Pitakburi from Accenture Solutions Co., Ltd
- Piyanut Wattanapruek from Sumitomo Corporation
- Kanjanalai Foocharoenyos from Tsuchiya (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
To express gratitude to the winners, each of them is rewarded with a special selected gift, value of SGD$500 and a complimentary voucher for 2-night stay in a Studio Residence inclusive of daily breakfast at the Ascott’s properties including Somerset Sukhunvit Thonglor, Somerset Ekamai and Citadines Sukhumvit 11.
This award is given in recognition and appreciation to the corporate clients whom has made significant business contributions to Ascott serviced residences & hotels in Thailand throughout the year 2017.
The Link Club (TLC) is an Ascott reward programme offering top corporate clients a delightful selection of benefits and treats including a wide range of enticing rewards through various corporate appreciation events and personalized workshops.
For more information about The Link Club, please visit our website: www.thelinkclub.com or search for #TheLinkClubTH on Facebook and Instagram to check out more photos about The Link Club events!