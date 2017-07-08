Bigger and better for Asian and Thai buffet at Ginger and Lime

The evening dinner buffet at Ginger and Lime has just become even bigger and better with Chef Pinyo adding an array of new dishes to this enormous spread of Thai, Japanese and Asian specials.
Served seven evenings a week in the serene gardens of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, with indoor and outdoor seating available, the new buffet is priced at only 888 baht ++.
The teppanyaki station has been enlarged to include shrimp, rock lobster, mussels, lamb, chicken and pork, with a delicious choice of savoury and tangy dips.
Chefs at the wok fry station are ready with a whole range of fresh ingredients to whisk up whatever you wish, while over at the noodle station the chefs have stewed duck, deep-fried pork belly and BBQ pork amongst their attractions.
The salad station offers a grand choice of garden-fresh produce, and if you are in the mood for a homemade pizza, head for the deep-fry station. Desserts? The selection is huge, and new on the buffet is crepe Suzette, and deep-fried banana Thai-style.
Ginger and Lime Restaurant opens daily from 6 to 11 pm.
Call now for reservations at 038 714 981.