Global Top updates its construction projects

Global Top Group has reached another achievement early this year as two buildings have been sold out in Olympus City Garden and an OR6 License, which means the condominium is ready for occupancy for The Cloud project.
In continuing their vision to offer an affordable and comfortable home to their investors, the other three buildings will be open for pre-sales in Olympus City Garden – Buildings: Delos, Eden and Florence.
Global Top Group also received Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval for Olympus City Garden project and the initial steps of construction already takes place; cleaned the land area, cleared the land size, finished the test pile and follow the fence required by the EIA and the construction of the luxury low-rise condominium in the center of Pattaya will start very soon.
Global Top Group starts and completes their projects earlier than the schedule, the latest high rise project City Garden Tower structure is already completed one year earlier than schedule and this time frame for construction will also be used for Olympus City Garden.
Another great news for investors in The Cloud project, which recently received the OR6 License, the transfer of ownership for this luxury high rise condominium in Pratumnak Hill will takes place this month.
Olympus City Garden is the latest development and the biggest project to date of Global Top Group. Olympus is the first and only Mediterranean theme residential park condominium located in the city center, Soi Khopai, with facilities that promote a combination of comfort living and luxurious lifestyle. It has six buildings, each with 8 storeys, stand on 8 rai of land consisting of 1,000 units including commercial spaces.
City Garden Tower comprises 465 units in a single 29-storey building. The project, located in South Pattaya, offers smart-designed layouts ideal for both living and investment with varying sizes: 24 sqm studio, 35 sqm and 44 sqm 1-bedroom, and 70 sqm and 79 sqm 2-bedroom units.