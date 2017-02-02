Shinwa Group plans to develop the pilot project

Shinwa Group, a large Japanese developer, plans to build “Runesu” brand to attract Japanese and those preferring authentic Japanese living, set to officially launch “Runesu Thonglor 5,” the pilot project worth over 1.2 billion baht within the first quarter. It eyes to launch another project in a potential location, totaling two projects in two years worth altogether over 2.4 billion baht with a strong confidence in Sigma Beam, the patent innovation of Runesu’s structure—only one in the world which can maximize usable space by up to 40 percent.
Tomoyasu Yamabe, co-CEO of W-Shinwa Co., Ltd., says that Shinwa Group was founded 60 years ago with the headquarter in Osaka. It is a large conglomerate with many subsidiaries and affiliates. Its property development business is renowned and well-accepted that it is one of the leading property developers in the industry. The property development business covers all categories including condominium, serviced apartment, hotel, property management, onsen and automatic car parking system. It has a policy to expand an investment in overseas. It selects Thailand as it is confident in property investment potential which has good growth. Investing in Thailand will be a solid base to expand into other countries in the region like the Philippines, Myanmar and Cambodia as Thailand is the center of Southeast Asia. Overseas investment will also include other attractive destinations like USA and Europe.
Developed by W-Shinwa Co., Ltd, Runesu Thonglor 5 will be located on a one-rai plot of land on Soi Thonglor 5. It is a low-rise condominium with an eight-storey building and a total of 156 units. There are two types including one and two bedroom sized from 29 to 65 square meter with prices starting from 4.9 million baht. It is designed to feature authentic Japanese living which will be a new phenomenon in Thai property sector with the use of some construction materials and decorative items imported from Japan, for example, new bathroom system where floor can be dried very quickly within three minutes and Kara Kara Tile, a new tile technology from Japan which can help control moisture and prevent dust mites.
Common area and facilities will feature Japanese garden, onsen swimming pool originated from Japan, golf practice area, auto parking system, security system and etc. It is set to have an official launch in the second quarter of 2017. Construction will start in the third quarter 2017, being sched-uled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Project sales value is over 1.2 billion baht.