AccorHotels makes Serena Williams feel welcome for second year in a row

Serena Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, is AccorHotels’ Official Ambassador for the Australian Open for the second year in a row. As part of a multi-million dollar sponsorship that includes billboard signage, digital and print advertisements across Australia, AccorHotels is complementing the relationship with a first of its kind deal with Fox Sports that will take viewers behind-the-scenes to see how Serena prepares for the tournament.
As one of the most recognised faces in the world, Serena Williams has been World Number One six times and holds 38 major titles – more than any other tennis player, male or female. She is currently chasing her 23rd Grand Slam singles title which would put her one Grand Slam title away from Margaret Court with the most singles titles ever held.
Serena was the highest-paid female athlete of 2016, has graced the cover of Vogue and was Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year in 2015, so it is fair to say she is much more than a great tennis player – she is a real icon and a symbol of empowerment around the world.
AccorHotels is also Official Partner of the Australian Open, providing concierge and information services for fans and players, and accommodation packages for fans attending the tennis.
The Australian Open is the largest annual sporting event in the southern hemisphere and provides a huge boost to tourism in Australia, with last year’s event adding 278.1 million dollars to the Victorian economy.
AccorHotels previously offered members of its Le Club AccorHotels loyalty program an exclusive opportunity to meet Serena Williams at the So Sofitel Singapore and Sofitel Melbourne on Collins where she posed for photos with fans.