Akaryn Hotel Group appoints new group director of Sales and Marketing

AKARYN Hotel Group, the Thailand-based hospitality group specialising in developing and managing luxury boutique hotels and resorts, appointed Putri Istiarini as group director of Sales and Marketing.
Responsible for managing the group’s overall marketing strategy while also driving sales, Istiarini brings a wealth of experience to the role having developed businesses in a wide range of markets, including Thailand’s emerging competitor destinations.
A passionate and consummate hotelier, Istiarini’s career started in Bali in 1993 working for esteemed luxury brands including Mandarin Oriental, Banyan Tree, Shangri-La, Westin and InterContinental. After honing her skills and abilities in the luxury leisure segment for 13 years, Istiarini decided to pursue broader roles in new territories, first moving to Ho Chi Minh City and then to China with Marco Polo Hotels. There she gained strategic experience in the corporate, group and MICE segments and was ultimately promoted to group DOSM for Marco Polo Hotels based in Hong Kong. More recently, Istiarini has been based in Bangkok with the Onyx Hospitality Group as their director of Global Sales.
Dedicated to offering discerning travellers highly stylised experiences, AKARYN Hotel Group manages an exclusive collection of boutique resort brands across Southeast Asia including akyra, Aleenta and Akaryn. Each brand exemplifies its own unique personality and lifestyle while continuing to deliver on the group’s mission to support innovation, conservation, community, and responsible hospitality.