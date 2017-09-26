Akaryn Hotel Group introduces exclusive activities for women

Akaryn Hotel Group, the innovative Thailand-based hospitality group specialising in boutique experiences, is offering unique stay, play and learn packages created especially for independent women travellers.
Following the rise of the female traveller, four Akaryn Hotel Group properties in Thailand are giving women the opportunity to enjoy an array of engaging experiences and learn new skills during a four-day, three-night stay known as the Deluxe Doyenne package.
Upon arrival, female guests will enjoy the aroma of an evocative scent emanating from an oil burner or candle in their room as they savour a refreshing welcome drink and healthy snacks. Then on the second day of the stay, they can participate in an Art of Hospitality course with an introduction to floral design led by a professional florist, along with lessons on how to make a selection of creative canapés and cocktails – skills they can put to good use when hosting a gathering or entertaining friends back home.
On the third day, different activities are available at each of the participating properties:
At akyra Beach Club Phuket, learn surfing, stand-up paddle boarding, or develop basic DJ skills with the resort’s resident DJ using a special smartphone app.
At akyra Manor Chiang Mai, absorb the hotel’s design-driven surroundings and pick up a brush to learn the art of painting from a local artist.
At Aleenta Phuket Resort and Spa, learn the basics of Thai massage, yoga or Thai boxing from experienced instructors.
At Aleenta Hua Hin Resort and Spa, visit the resort’s own organic farm, learn about Thai herbs and their benefits, then see how they are used at the Aleenta kitchen and Ayurah Spa.
Meeting the needs of modern travellers has always been a priority for Akaryn Hotel Group. The company’s founder and managing Director, Anchalika Kijkanakorn, is a highly successful female Asian entrepreneur, and she makes it a priority to ensure hotel staff members are well trained to be responsive to female travellers.
“Twenty years ago, independent female travellers were somewhat of an anomaly and certainly not the norm when compared to other demographics,” she says. “Today, women are not only an important guest segment, but they also create new trends for the industry while providing invaluable insights into hotel operations.”
“With this new package we hope to make stays for women in some of Thailand’s most popular destinations more enjoyable and fulfilling than ever, while also giving them new skills to learn along the way.” she adds.
Visit aleenta.com and theakyra.com for more information on Akaryn Hotel Group’s new Delexe Doyenne package, or E-mail: rsvnmgr@ahmshotels.com to make a booking.