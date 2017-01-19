Anantara Vacation Club appoints Maurizio Bisicky as chief commercial officer

Anantara Vacation Club, Asia’s leading luxury shared ownership concept for discerning travellers, announced that Maurizio Bisicky, formerly senior vice president of Sales and Marketing, has been appointed to the role of chief commercial officer.
His scope includes Sales and Marketing, overseeing the club services and resort operations teams and developing the Human Resources division, with a key focus on attracting top talent.
Since joining the company in May, Maurizio has helped drive leads across all of its sales and marketing centres and has increased the total number of Anantara Vacation Club Points Owners by 13 percent in 2016’s last two quarters. He oversaw the opening of a new club resort in Chiang Mai in October 2016 and has enabled Anantara Vacation Club to partner with a number of industry leaders in the banking, hospitality and aviation sectors through his strategic and innovative initiatives.