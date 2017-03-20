Ascott’s properties in Thailand wins Booking.com Award of Excellence

CapitaLand’s wholly-owned serviced residence business unit, The Ascott Limited has won ‘Booking.com Award of Excellence 2016’, with scores from 8 to 8.6.
Six winning properties are Ascott Sathorn Bangkok, Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok, Citadines Sukhumvit 23 Bangkok, Somerset Lake Point Bangkok, Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok and Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha.
Booking.com, one of the world’s most recognised online accommodations booking platforms under the umbrella of Priceline Group is giving this annual award to the properties receiving an average review score of 8.0 or higher based on at least 10 reviews from its customers on Booking.com website.
Ascott is the largest international serviced residence owner-operator in Thailand with 18 properties and more than 3,000 units across Bangkok, Pattaya and Sri Racha (including projects under development).
All well-appointed properties are nestled in prime business and entertainment districts, designed for discerning expatriates and travellers on business or leisure.