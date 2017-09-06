Bacardi debuts“Bacardi Carta Oro” premium gold rum in Thailand

Bacardi (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the importer and distributor of premium rum, launched its premium gold rum “Bacardi Carta Oro”, for the first time in Thailand at the Bangkok Cocktail Week 2017. On this occasion, Daniele Dalla Pola, a world-class mixologist and the owner of a famous bar in Bologna, Italy, joined the event to mix special cocktail from Carta Oro in Tiki style with Note Panayanggool as DJ spinning dance music for all to enjoy.
Suraglin Limparatkanjana, customer marketing manager, Bacardi (Thailand) Co., Ltd., stated, “Bacardi Carta Oro was expertly crafted by Maestros de Ron Bacardi in in Puerto Rico since 1862. Blended from 14 different rums, the gold rum features vanilla scent, rich flavors from a secret blend of charcoals and golden complexion from being shaped in oak barrels. It is perfect for Cuba Libre or mixing with Cola which are popular cocktails for celebration and partying with friends. This is the first launch in Thailand to offer a new experience for rum lovers.
Dalla Pola won various global awards including the world’s champion of Elisir D’Amore, Miami News Time award in 1997, 2015 best rum bar in Italy, excellent bartender from International Rum Conference in Madrid, a nominee for international best Bartels in Tales of the Cocktail, and a nominee for best Barcelona 2016 from Bar Giornale Magazine.