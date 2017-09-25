Bangkok Life Assurance annual outing returns to Royal Cliff for 20th consecutive time

Over 1,200 delegates gathered at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH) for Bangkok Life Assurance PCL’s Annual Sales Seminar 2017. The two-day event consisted of a series of key plenary sessions, workshops and insightful talks from motivational speakers in Thailand’s most flexible and versatile convention venue. This is the 20th year that Bangkok Life Assurance chose Royal Cliff and PEACH to hold their event even before Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall (PEACH) was born.
“We are delighted to welcome Bangkok Life Assurance PCL back to the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and PEACH for their annual sales seminar,” Vitanart Vathanakul, executive director of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group said. “It is always our top priority to provide our clients with an exceptional venue and excellent service to ensure a successful and remarkable event experience. We are pleased to have another opportunity to showcase our world-class facilities to Thailand’s leading life insurance company.”
Reaffirming the property’s commitment to environmental conservation excellence, Michael Goh, the resident manager of PEACH and the director of Events of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group presented a Tree Planting Certificate to Ruangsak Panyabodegun, the senior executive vice president of Bangkok Life Assurance. The certificate is awarded to organizations who help safeguard the environment by opting to have their event at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group or PEACH and is part of its tree planting program where flames trees are planted in various vital locations on behalf of these companies.
