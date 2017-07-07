BMW Thailand is getting ready to present BMW 118i M Sport to a customer in “The Ultimate JOY Experience” program

BMW Thailand led by Sethipong Anutarasoti (left), general manager marketing, held a special lucky draw to pick the winning BMW customer who receives BMW 118i M Sportvalued at1,999,000 baht, from “The Ultimate JOY Experience” program. The draw was held at the BMW Group Thailand Training Center and was witnessed by Preecha Biamukda (right) governing officer, senior professional level, Department of Provincial Administration, Ministry of Interior.
The Ultimate JOY Experience program was offered exclusively to BMW owners who registered on www.BMWultimateJOY.com during February 3 to May 15, 2017.