Cachet Hospitality Group introduces executive management team

Cachet Hospitality Group (CHG) is pleased to introduce its new executive team that will lead the company as it rapidly grows its portfolio across Asia. With a combined decades of experience in hospitality, brand development and industry innovation, Kimy Chen, Wouter Banning and Jitsak Lim-Pakornkul are uniquely positioned to guide the Cachet Hospitality Group forward as it expands and enhances its collection of innovative lifestyle hotels and resorts.
Leading the team is Kimy Chen, president of Southeast Asia. Chen has helped to grow the CHG brand in greater China, having successfully negotiated the acquisition of JIA Shanghai and other high-profile projects. She grew up as a member of a prominent real estate family, and has enhanced that upbringing with valuable hands-on experience as a sales and marketing associate at Sheraton Taipei and Jumeirah Dubai. Chen holds a B.A. in Hotel Management from Bond University and a Master’s in Marketing Management from Griffith University in Australia. She is fluent in several languages and is actively involved in philanthropic causes.
Wouter Andre Banning, vice president of Operations Southeast Asia, is a seasoned hospitality executive with more than 20 years of management experience at hotels, resorts and serviced residences around the world. With a focus on exceeding guest expectations, Banning has developed and managed operational, sales, marketing and human resources for a variety of four- and five-star hotels. He has particular expertise in working with brands and properties during the pre-opening, re-opening and opening phases, which makes him well suited to help guide operations for Cachet’s expansion plans. He served as general manager for the opening of The Imperial Heritage and The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort in Malaysia and as group general manager for Sunshine Hotel and Resorts, which operates seven branded properties in Thailand. As general manager at Fraser Residence Shanghai, he oversaw the closure and renovation of the 324-room property. Upon re-opening, the Fraser saw a substantial boost in guest satisfaction on key surveys. He also served as general manager at Fraser Place Central Seoul and Fraser Resort Pattaya. Prior to Fraser, he served in management positions at hotels and resorts in The Netherlands, United States and Thailand. Banning is a native of The Netherlands.
Jitsak Lim-Pakornkul brings over 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry to his role as vice president of Brand Marketing, Southeast Asia. He brings extensive expertise in branding and marketing, most recently with Starwood Hotels and Resorts. He developed and executed marketing programs that enhanced brand identity and awareness as senior brand manager, Guest Experience and Standards, Asia Pacific for aloft hotels, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheraton and Westin hotels and resorts in Asia Pacific and was a key member of the opening team for W Retreat Koh Samui and other Starwood properties across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Lim-Pakornkul also served as general manager for several hotels including Villa Zolitude Resort and Spa, Hotel IKON Phuket and Sireeampan Resort and Spa Chiang Mai. He holds a BA in Occidental Language from Chulalongkorn University and completed a full year of training in fashion design at the Lasalle-SIA College of the Arts, Singapore. He resides in Bangkok and is currently furthering his studies in digital marketing.