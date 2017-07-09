Centara achieves more gold for green

Sustainability is at the heart of Centara Hotels and Resorts operations and is embedded in the corporate culture. Centara’s teams work diligently to reduce their impact on the environment and within local communities. As recognition for the hard work and motivation to continue sustainability initiatives, two more Gold Certifications were awarded by EarthCheck for Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld and Centara Karon Resort Phuket. Other Centara properties also retained Silver Certifications.
Centara Gold Certified properties have continued to engage in programmes such as energy, water and waste management since 2008. In April 2017, Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Krabi achieved their 7th year of Earthcheck Gold Certification. Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin and Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui reached their 6th year of Gold Certified. Their “Green Teams” still strive for continual improvement.
The “EarthCheck Gold” designation is only conferred after five years of independent assessment and adherence to internationally-recognised, scientific standards. These efforts help inspire stakeholder confidence and drive further organisational improvement, competitive advantage, innovation and growth.
At Centara Karon Resort Phuket, the Green Team understands the importance of educating and working with stakeholders, partners and local communities to implement sustainability efforts. Working together with local environment groups, Centara helps increase public awareness for the environment and social responsibility. As part of these initiatives, Centara Karon Resort Phuket supports and educates local schools and communities. To celebrate their first year Gold Certification, the Green Team will repaint the playground of Wat Suwankirikhet School in Karon Province with biodegradable, nontoxic paints that are safer for the environment and students.
Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld is the integrated five-star hotel, convention centre and lifestyle complex in the heart Bangkok. They have installed an energy management system throughout the property. In 2016, energy consumption was controlled to 199.6 MJ per guest night which is better than best practice benchmarks of peer properties. Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre has saved 981,867 kwh/year and reduced CO2 emissions to 571 tons/year. To celebrate its Gold achievement, the hotel will launch a Green Meeting Package aligned with ISO 20121 standards for sustainable events management.
“As one of Thailand’s leading hospitality groups, it is important to take a leadership role and encourage others to join the effort,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, chief executive officer of Centara Hotels and Resorts. “These accomplishments motivate our teams as we continue our efforts to bring about positive environmental change while providing our guests with memorable travel experiences.”
Centara is also proud to announce that nine properties have retained Silver Certification in 2017: Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok; Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya; Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket; Centara Kata Resort Phuket; Centara Villas Phuket; Centara Villas Samui; Centara Hotel Hat Yai; Centara Grand Island Resort and Spa Maldives; and Centara Ras Fushi Resort and Spa Maldives. Centara Anda Dhevi Resort and Spa Krabi also achieved Bronze Certification as their first year certified programme.
“Centara Hotels and Resorts has taken a significant leadership position in sustainability and has shown continued dedication to the EarthCheck program. Achieving EarthCheck Certification is not an easy task. It requires the commitment and ownership from management, staff and suppliers and a willingness to submit reporting to expert scrutiny,” commented Stewart Moore, Chief Executive Officer for EarthCheck. “Congratulations to all 15 Certified properties, in particular Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld and Centara Karon Resort Phuket for being awarded with EarthCheck’s prestigious Gold Certification.”
Five more properties are on track to receive Gold Certification in 2018: Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok; Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya; Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket; Centara Kata Resort Phuket; and Centara Grand Island Resort and Spa Maldives. Centara Anda Dhevi Resort and Spa Krabi will also be certified Silver for the first time. While Centara Hotels and Resorts continue to make great strides in their sustainability management, they are always exploring new opportunities to improve sustainability, lessen their impact on the environment, and better support local communities.