Chevrolet Trailblazer and Colorado High Country Storm named Big Best Car of The Year

The Chevrolet Trailblazer and Colorado High Country Storm have been named the winners of the Big Best Car of The Year 2016-2017 awards by the Yan Yont Square Group, organizer of the Bangkok International Grand (BIG) Motor Sale 2017. This is the second consecutive year they have received the honors.
The Chevrolet Trailblazer All-American SUV won the award for the best-equipped seven-seat PPV and the Chevrolet Colorado High Country Storm was awarded the best 4×4 pickup truck for its outstanding acceleration at all speeds.
“When we made a decision a few years ago to focus on trucks and SUVs in Southeast Asia, we wanted to make sure that we were in a position to create the best vehicles in these segments,” said Chevrolet sales Thailand marketing and customer experience director Una Tan.
“With the Trailblazer and Colorado High Country Storm, we have two vehicles that have generated great interest and feedback. Receiving awards two years in a row is a testament to the quality of both products.”
During the BIG Motor Sale 2017, Chevrolet also introduced the Trailblazer Z71 premium sporty SUV.