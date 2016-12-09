Conrad Koh Samui and Conrad Koh Samui Residences win two recognitions

Conrad Koh Samuiand Conrad Koh Samui Residences have won two prestigious accolades from recognized global organizations in the hospitality and tourism industry; the World Travel Awards 2016 and the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2016.
Nominated in the Leading Hotel Residences category at the World Travel Awards 2016, Conrad Koh Samui Residences brought back the trophy of Asia’s Winner title to Thailand. The award presentation and gala dinner was held in the beachfront city of Danang, Vietnam, attended by hundreds of government and hospitality industry leaders, international print and broadcast media.
The luxury pool villa resort, Conrad Koh Samui, named the Regional Winner of Luxury Romantic Hotel at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2016. This year award celebrated its 10th anniversary in awarding the world’s finest hotels and resorts offering ultimate experience and exceptional service.The memorable evening of World Luxury Hotel Awards 2016 was held in the city of Doha, Qatar, attended by 350 guests from around the world.
Stefano Ruzza, general manager of Conrad Koh Samui and Conrad Koh Samui Residences said, “We are pleased that our properties have been recognized as one of the world’s best luxury resort and residences in 2016. With the success of Stay Inspired Conrad brand initiative, the resort team is working hard to ensure that our selected itinerary offers an inspired journey to our luxury travellers. We are committed to maintain our service of excellences and continually provide guests with an innate sense of contemporary Thailand.”
