Delta Innovation for Thailand Launch

Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, the world’s leader in power electronics, energy and ICT innovation, by Hsieh Shen-yen, president, presided a press conference on Delta Innovation for Thailand 4.0 to introduce Delta’s new product categories which will energize into Thailand 4.0 goal and in line with Industry 4.0 revolution. Delta’s management team presented the company’s 2017 outlook and major projects, overviews of the company’s electric vehicle (EV) charging, industrial automation and datacenter infrastructure solutions. The event ended with the launch of three Delta innovations, namely, Delta DC Wallbox for EV charging (25kW), E30 Energy Storage System (ESS) and ASDA-MS Robot Controller with DX-2100 3G Router. Many guests from various institutions, universities and businesses joined the event at Ballroom 2, S31 Hotel.